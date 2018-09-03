In Odisha’s Rayagada district, five die in septic tank

A female labourer first entered the tank and when she did not come out for some time, two other labourers went inside to see what happened. (Representational Image) A female labourer first entered the tank and when she did not come out for some time, two other labourers went inside to see what happened. (Representational Image)

Five people died and one was critical when they ventured inside a septic tank which was being repaired in Odisha’s Rayagada district. The incident happened as each attempted to rescue the previous entrant.

The incident took place in Durgi near Bisssamcuttack Police Station where six people disappeared into a septic tank of a house. A female labourer first entered the tank and when she did not come out for some time, two other labourers went inside to see what happened.

However, when all three failed to come out of the septic tank, three youths playing football in the neighbourhood also entered the tank “As no one came out, we raised an alarm and brought a mini excavator to remove the heavy slab covering the surface”, said a villager.

Five persons were found dead, while one, Kartika Gouda, was critical and was shifted to a local hospital where he is yet to be declared out of danger. While the official postmortem results are still awaited, doctors said that the six may have inhaled noxious fumes inside the tank.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for families of the dead, while the district administration has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10,000 for each of the bereaved families from Red Cross fund.

