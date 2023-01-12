In Odisha sex-extortion scandal, ED attaches luxurious house of prime accused Archana Nag

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a palatial house, which has imported interior decorations worth around Rs 3.64 crore, of the prime accused Archana Nag in an alleged sextortion case in Odisha.

This was in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation into the high-profile sextortion racket being run in and around the city of Bhubaneswar.

Nag is the alleged mastermind of an extortion racket to target politicians, businessmen, and officials. Arrested on October 6 last year, she has also been charged with allegedly forcing women into prostitution and later using them to blackmail people in powerful positions.

Nag’s husband, Jagabandhu Chand, was arrested on October 22, 2022, for his alleged role in the scandal. “As per police records, Nag is a blackmailer who allegedly extorted money from rich and influential people such as politicians, businessmen and film producers with threats of making public photos and videos of their intimate moments,” an officer said.

Before this, the ED had seized two high-end vehicles worth around Rs 56.5 lakh under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. “ED had recorded an ECIR for taking up an investigation under the provisions of PMLA against the blackmailer Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu, Shradhanjali Behera, and Khageswar Patra on the basis of two separate FIRs registered by the Bhubaneshwar Police,” said an agency spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the contents of both these FIRs revealed that Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu with the assistance of one Shradhanjali Behera and Khageswar Patra have generated properties worth crores of rupees through extortion by way of honey-trapping high profile and rich people.

“They were secretly making their videos to threaten and blackmail them for lodging false police cases against them and making their videos on social media,” the spokesperson added.