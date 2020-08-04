In Nuh, half the sanctioned posts in schools lie vacant: Records

A class in progress at a government school in Nuh. (Photo: Archive) A class in progress at a government school in Nuh. (Photo: Archive)

Almost 50 per cent of the sanctioned posts at schools in Haryana’s Nuh district, declared the most backward by NITI Aayog in 2018, are currently lying vacant, reveal records of the district’s Department of Education.

According to data accessed by The Indian Express, of the 9,083 posts sanctioned in the district, 4,418 are currently vacant. These include 44 vacancies for the position of Principal at Senior Secondary Schools, 156 vacancies for the post of Elementary School Head Master (ESHM) and 77 vacancies for Head Teacher at Primary Schools.

While 885 of the 1,473 posts — 60.08 per cent — sanctioned for lecturers in high schools and senior secondary schools are currently vacant, among middle and primary schools it is the Classical and Vernacular (C&V) posts that are the worst affected — with 78.64 per cent of the posts lying vacant. C&V posts include those for Hindi, Sanskrit, Drawing, Music, Physical Education, and Punjabi. Among these, Physical Education and Drawing have the highest proportion of vacancies – 93.63 per cent for the former and 87.20 per cent for the latter. Apart from this, 75.97 per cent of the posts for Hindi are also vacant, the data reveals.

Among the other major subjects, including English, Social Studies, Science and Math, the highest proportion of vacancies are for the post of English teachers, with 68 of 84 posts — 80.95 per cent — lying vacant. For other subjects too, more than 50 per cent of the posts – 58.07 per cent for social studies, 56.74 per cent for math, 51.65 per cent for science – are vacant.

In this situation, each day is a struggle for teachers in the district.

At a primary school that has recently been converted into a middle school, for example, there are only three teachers to handle all the 8 grades, which cumulatively have a strength of 160 students.

“We manage by taking multiple classes. For example, I first teach classes 1 and 2 for an hour, then give them some work to keep them busy, and move on to the third grade, where again I spend only an hour with students. Technically I am a primary school teacher, but I also teach class 6 because nobody has been deployed to teach them,” said a teacher on the condition of anonymity.

“The post of headmaster is also vacant at our school, there is no peon, no clerk, so we have to manage the official and administrative work as well,” he said.

Apart from complicating their lives, teachers said the bigger problem is the threat this poses to the future of students.

“Younger children especially need more attention. As teachers we have to guide them how to write, hold their hands and help them form letters.They need more time, which we are not able to give them. As a result, their foundation is not strong, which creates problems,” said the primary school teacher.

The District Education Officer (DEO) Anup Singh Jakhar, however, offered reassurance that the problem was being resolved.

“Earlier we had around 6,000 vacancies. The difference of 1,500 posts in the last 2-3 years is because additional teachers have been posted. More posts will be filled in future as well,” he said.

