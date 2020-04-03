In nine days: 115 FIRs filed, 175 arrested for curfew violations in Mohali

Traffic policeman stops a tourist in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo) Traffic policeman stops a tourist in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

People violating the traffic norms could face problems as the district police has started impounding vehicles and also started registering FIRs. In the last nine days, the police registered as many as 115 FIRs in various parts of the district and arrested 175 violators so far. Police officers said that in the coming days they will enforce more strictness as many people are starting to come out of their homes without any work.

According to police officers, movement of vehicles was also increased on the roads.

“We have seen people roaming in the parks and also internal areas of the city. If they gather, the purpose of curfew will be defeated. We are enforcing it with strictness again and now onwards, anyone without any emergency work will not be allowed to come out and roam freely,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

Adding further, the SSP said that he had issued instructions to all Station House Officers (SHOs) to lodge FIRs against violators and immediately impound the vehicles, even if they were out for emergency work without a curfew pass.

The traffic police officers told Chandigarh Newsline that they had impounded 64 vehicles so far in the district.

“We are facing issues as the passes were issued to many people. Some of them made photo copies of the original passes and now their families are also using the same pass. We stopped accepting the photo copied passes and now onwards we will not allow anyone to go without checking the documents of the pass holder. W havee also made it mandatory for the pass holders to be present in the vehicle,” said a traffic police officer deputed in Phase V.

The district police had started issuing the e-passes and received more than 7000 applications. Now the police is reconsidering the idea of issuing the passes.

One arrested for using Kharar SDM’s permission letter to roam in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A resident of Khuda Ali Sher village was arrested for roaming in his car on the basis of a permission letter issued from the office of SDM (Kharar) in Chandigarh. Identified as Divyank, he was nabbed at a traffic police naka near Hallo Majra Wednesday. Police said, he was driving his Tata Tiago in violation of curfew rules. DSP Harjit Kaur when asked about his purpose of roaming, he produced a copy of permission to travel issued from SDM’s office.

Sources said, “In the permission letter, only word vehicle was used and permission was related to a Mohali registered number vehicle. However, it seemed that the Chandigarh registered number of Tata Tiago was later added in the permission. There was no reference number and no valid date was mentioned.” The accused was arrested and later released on bail. A case was filed at PS Manimajra. (ENS)

