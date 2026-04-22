In new video, MP BJP MLA threatens to fill police officer’s bungalow ‘with cow dung’

In the latest video, Lodhi can be heard threatening to mobilise thousands of people and target the police officer’s residence if his demands were not met. (@ANI/X | Image enhanced by AI)

Days after BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi courted controversy, when he was heard in a video confronting a senior MP Police officer, a new video has surfaced in which the leader can purportedly be heard threatening to fill the officer’s bungalow “with cow dung”.

The confrontation between Lodhi and the officer, Karera SDOP Ayush Jakhad, began after the latter took action against the legislator’s son Dinesh in a road accident case in MP’s Shivpuri.

In the latest video, Lodhi can be heard threatening to mobilise thousands of people and target the police officer’s residence if his demands were not met. He did not clarify in the video what those demands were.