In new video, MP BJP MLA threatens to fill police officer’s bungalow ‘with cow dung’

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Days after BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi courted controversy, when he was heard in a video confronting a senior MP Police officer, a new video has surfaced in which the leader can purportedly be heard threatening to fill the officer’s bungalow “with cow dung”.
The confrontation between Lodhi and the officer, Karera SDOP Ayush Jakhad, began after the latter took action against the legislator’s son Dinesh in a road accident case in MP’s Shivpuri.
In the latest video, Lodhi can be heard threatening to mobilise thousands of people and target the police officer’s residence if his demands were not met. He did not clarify in the video what those demands were.
In the video, Lodhi purportedly questions the authority under which police action was taken against his son and suggests external political influence. He said, “Who has given you these orders? Repeatedly, orders are coming from Delhi… are they sent by Modi ji? Amit Shah?… Our top leadership is sitting in Bhopal. Are you running the police force for our Bharatiya Janata Party, or are you running our Bharatiya Janata Party?”
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | On probe in a reported accident in Shivpuri, BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi says, "We took cognizance of the case and cooperated with the police at every step. We urged them to register a crime… I also got in touch with the SP, and I have a recording of it all.… pic.twitter.com/mlYN2t9gOU
— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026
He continues: “I am giving 15 days’ time. If no clarification is given, I will take 10,000 people and have the Karera SDOP’s bungalow filled with cow dung…”
In a separate comment aimed at the Opposition, Lodhi said: “I will make them restless.”
Lodhi did not respond to calls or texts by The Indian Express seeking comment on the latest video.
In an earlier video, Lodhi could be heard telling the Sub-divisional Police officer (SDOP): “Karera is not your father’s property.”
Meanwhile, the IPS Association in Madhya Pradesh issued a strongly worded statement on Monday, calling the MLA’s comments “objectionable, indecent and threatening,” and stating that such conduct undermines public institutions.
It stated that targeting a police officer performing his lawful duties, along with making derogatory remarks about his family, is completely inappropriate and unacceptable.
Police officers have maintained that all investigation in the case so far has been strictly as per law. SDOP Jakhad has previously stated that routine questioning was conducted and legal action taken regarding violations such as the use of a siren and illegal window tint on the vehicle.
On April 16, Dinesh drove his Thar vehicle into five people – three labourers on a motorcycle and two women on foot — in Shivpuri’s Karera area, injuring them in the process. A case was registered under provisions related to rash driving and endangering life, and the vehicle was seized.
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