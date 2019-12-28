In new holiday list, Ladakh drops Martyr’s Day, Sheikh Abdullah birthday

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories (Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh) on August 5, when government also revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories (Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh) on August 5, when government also revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two holidays observed by the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir do not figure in the holiday list for year 2020 for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Earlier, July 13 was observed as Martyrs’ Day, commemorating the deaths of 22 people killed when the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh opened fire on them on this day in 1931. Meanwhile, December 5 is the birth anniversary of former J&K prime minister and chief minister Sheikh Abdullah, who was also the founder of the National Conference.

However, neither finds place in the new holiday list prepared for the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh. An order dated December 26, which was issued by the General Administration Department of the UT of Ladakh, states that the list has been prepared with the order of Lt Governor of Ladakh.

When contacted, Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh, who signed the order, refused comment.

The UT of Jammu and Kashmir is yet to make the list of public holidays for the year 2020 public.

Mobile Internet restored in Kargil

Srinanar: Authorities in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday restored mobile internet to the Kargil district. This is the second time mobile internet has been restored in Kargil since August 5, when the Centre scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union territories. Leh, however, has remained connected throughout.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kargil Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary said, “We have restored full mobile internet services in Kargil. Earlier too, we had restored it in the first week of October, but we had to shut it down again as a precautionary measure.” ENS

