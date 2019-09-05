In national interest to take Manmohan Singh’s advice seriously: Shiv Sena

A DAY after the BJP dismissed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s recent remarks on the economic slowdown, Shiv Sena on Wednesday asked the BJP-led government at the Centre to take his advice seriously in national interest.

Advertising

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that while the government had taken a courageous step by abrogating Article 370 and the country has welcomed it, Kashmir and an economic slowdown are two different issues. “On the economic slowdown, whatever bhakts may say, the truth is loud and clear. The truth spoken by ‘maunibaba’ Manmohan Singh mildly has exploded. The economy is in doldrums (sic),” said the editorial.

On Sunday, while terming the state of the economy as “deeply worrying”, Singh had said that the last quarter’s GDP growth rate of 5 per cent signals that the country is in the midst of a prolonged slowdown. The Centre, however, has said that it does not subscribe to Singh’s analysis, as India has become the world’s fifth largest economy from the 11th position it held during the UPA regime.

The editorial said that for the past several years, the economy has been linked to party funds, winning polls and horse trading. “It is destroying the country’s administration completely. A wise person like Manmohan Singh has called for not politicising the economic slowdown and taking help from experts to stabilise the country. It is in national interest to take his advice seriously,” it added.

Advertising

It recalled that Singh had warned about today’s economic condition four years ago, but was mocked then. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had (then) said that he (Singh) wears a raincoat while taking a bath. In short, the new government said that Manmohan doesn’t understand anything about the economy. Whether Manmohan Singh sits under the shower wearing a raincoat or jumps into a swimming pool while holding an umbrella… we have no hesitation in accepting that he does understand economics and the country’s economy. The country also has the same opinion,” Sena said.

The party said that Singh has been associated with the country’s economy for 35 years and has channelised it in bad times. “So, if he sees any issues in the economy today, he has the right to speak on it,” it added.

The BJP ally, however, went on to say that it has faith on the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah. “When Modi warns Pakistan and assures the country about getting PoK back, the entire country completely trusts him. Modi has decided to teach Pakistan a lesson and we have no doubt about it. But the question of country’s economy and people’s livelihood is equally important,” the editorial said.