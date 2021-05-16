In Nandigram, Dhankar says lakhs homeless; TMC criticises

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets victims of post-poll violence in Nandigram on Saturday. He visited North Bengal and a camp in Assam’s Ranpagli in last two days. (PTI photo)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday visited Nandigram in East Midnapore district to meet families affected by the post-poll violence in the state and said he was shocked to see their condition. Dhankar also met Nandigram BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari before interacting with families who have faced atrocities, allegedly by TMC workers.

Dhankhar said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “described the incident of firing by the Central forces in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi (on April 10) in which four persons were killed as ‘genocide’. But she was silent about the situation in Nandigram. Have you heard the cries and screams of the women and children in Nandigram where lakhs of people are homeless?”

The TMC criticised Dhankar for making the visit. “At this moment, the Governor is the most comical figure in the state… He has no knowledge of the politics of West Bengal, and it is not clear why he has been made the governor of this state,” said TMC MP Saugata Roy.