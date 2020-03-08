In Mumbai slums, virus masks made at ‘units’ for IPL jerseys

The rate offered in slums is Rs 15-18 while the original cost before the outbreak was Rs 1.5 to Rs 3. The rate offered in slums is Rs 15-18 while the original cost before the outbreak was Rs 1.5 to Rs 3.

The panic sparked by coronavirus has become a business opportunity for many in slums and villages where face masks are being manufactured in dingy rooms and homes on sewing machines, and sold at a much higher rate. The most common is a 3-ply face mask. The rate offered in slums is Rs 15-18 while the original cost before the outbreak was Rs 1.5 to Rs 3.

According to the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED), the country has a capacity to manufacture 20 million masks in a month by standard manufacturers. However, it has risen three-fold by rough estimates.

In Dharavi, a slum in the heart of Mumbai, a tailor has become a trader since a fortnight. He scouts for clients and directs them to another trader in Malad, in Mumbai’s suburbs. This trader sources masks for Rs 15 from a slum and sells at Rs 16. His source is a 100-square-foot workshop in Worli Koliwada and another in Dharavi, where 65 sewing machines run for 24 hours, producing 2 lakh masks a day. Until January, this workshop manufactured Indian Premier League t-shirts.

“In January, someone asked if I can manufacture masks. We had no orders for IPL T-shirts, so I bought a roll of fabric and taught my labourers how to stitch,” the owner said. He has over 100 labourers, all slum dwellers, who wear cotton vests, and stitch masks on non-sterile sewing machines using no disinfectant.

The raw material used is polypropylene spunbond non woven fabric, commonly used to manufacture masks. It may look like a normal mask but if one tears it open, the filter layer to prevent bacteria or virus would be absent. The man says he provides a certification of 99.9 per cent purity, but the The Sunday Express found no lab’s name approving it.

Another trader in Dharavi said he is selling over 1 lakh masks every day. “The punched masks (that are sealed) are for exports, and stitched ones are for domestic buyers,” he said. Piles of masks mount in an unclean room he maintains. No sterile packaging is done. Another trader said he takes a deposit of Rs 25,000 and employs women to stitch masks at their home in Malad. “We are thinking of starting stitching gown for coronavirus kit,” he said.

“These masks will not filter any bacteria or virus. We look at it and know it is of inferior quality. But a common man will buy it and think he is protected,” said Smita Shah, managing director of Mediklin Healthcare, which manufactures protective gear. In the last few weeks, she has been approached by several local manufacturers who wish to sell their stock to her.

Currently, no regulatory body monitors masks. The Health ministry has stressed on avoiding mask unless the person is themselves infected.

