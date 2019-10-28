In MP, private MSMEs must reserve jobs for govt sops

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has unveiled a provision for private sector Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), wherein new units seeking government benefits like cheap land must provide 70 per cent of jobs to locals, and must ensure that SCs, STs and OBCs get representation.

Called the Madhya Pradesh MSME Protsahan Yojana, 2019, the 91-page document was dated October 23 but was uploaded on the website of the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, which works under the Directorate of Industries, on Saturday.

In December, Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in his first press conference after taking charge, had said that many industries come to MP but offer employment to “outsiders”, thus depriving opportunities to local residents. Though his comments touched off a storm, the CM stuck to his statement. By January, his government had amended the MSME Development Policy, 2017 to make it compulsory on units to provide 70 per cent jobs to permanent residents of the state.

The new policy unveiled on Saturday includes caste-based reservation too. SCs, STs and OBCs got 16, 20 and 13 per cent reservation respectively in Madhya Pradesh till July. However, the new provision unveiled does not mention the 10 per cent EWS quota for the general category.

Gautam Kothari of the Pithampur Industries Association said that though such policies make for good politics, the governments should avoid them. “On one hand, you talk about ease of doing business, and on the other, you introduce complex policies where industries will have to keep caste count in mind,” he said. “When industries are asked to pay minimum wages, they should be given a free hand to decide who they want to employ. ”

Former IAS officer Veena Ghanekar, who contested Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal as a SAPAKS Party candidate, was critical of the policy. “This will destroy industries. Why divide workers along caste lines?” she said.

Meanwhile, the BJP did not criticise the new policy but said it was an eye wash. “There are many loopholes. The government is not serious about getting investment and coming up with such policies to divert attention,” said BJP legislator Vishwas Sarang.