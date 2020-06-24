In MP, Congress claims foul play in BJP seat win

Spent money on Mhow victory, Vijayvargiya purportedly said in interview. Spent money on Mhow victory, Vijayvargiya purportedly said in interview.

Citing a media interview of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya in which he purportedly claimed to have spent a lot of money without the party candidate’s knowledge, the Congress on Tuesday approached the Election Commission and demanded that election for Mhow Assembly constituency be revoked.

In a video clip shared by Narendra Saluja, media coordinator of former CM Kamal Nath, Vijayvargiya is shown as allegedly claiming that he had assured the party high command that he would ensure Usha Thakur’s victory from Mhow by at least 10,000 votes. “I spent a lot of money without her knowledge. I used to go there at 2 am to do setting (fix the game),” he purportedly claims.

Vijayvargiya was not available for a comment despite repeated attempts. An aide of Thakur promised that she would speak after two hours but did not return calls.

Thakur won from Indore-3 in 2013 but was shifted to Mhow in 2018. Vijayvargiya’s son Akash was fielded from Indore-3 and won by 5,751 votes. Thakur defeated Congress’s Antar Singh Darbar by 7,427 votes.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said Congress should wait for the EC’s decision.

Darbar, who lost to Vijayvargiya in 2013 from Mhow and challenged the election in court, accusing abuse of money power, said, “I could not prove my charges but he has himself admitted it now.”

