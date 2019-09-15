In MP, BJP objects to sale of chicken and milk at same shop

The Madhya Pradesh government’s move to sell chicken and cow milk under one roof has not gone down well with the Opposition BJP, which argued that it hurts religious sentiments of Hindus.

Advertising

To provide a market for Kadaknath, a protein-rich chicken breed reared by cooperatives of tribal women in Jhabua and Alirajpur districts, a parlour was opened in Bhopal a month ago by the Madhya Pradesh Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation (MPLPDC). The corporation had been made the marketing agency for the project, which merges the objectives of departments of animal husbandry and cooperatives.

“Cow milk has special significance for followers of Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism and Sanatan Dharma. The symbol of purity is offered to god and is used on several other occasions. I request you to stop the sale of chicken and cow milk from one place. I am sure before the start of Durga festival you will ensure that chicken and cow milk are sold from parlours located some distance from each other,” BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said in a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

MPLPDC Managing Director Dr HMS Bhadoria told The Sunday Express that the parlour was opened as part of a government policy to provide forward linkage to produce from women’s cooperatives to ensure they get access to a bigger market and better price. He said chicken and cow milk are stored in separate deep freezers in adjacent parlours, and “even the vendors are different. It’s not binding on anyone to buy products from there.”

Advertising

He said the chicken is dressed and marinated at Mandidip, an industrial township near Bhopal, and brought to the parlour in ready-to-cook state. The cow milk is brought from the bull mother farm, which functions under the corporation, on the outskirts of Bhopal.

Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav said the BJP’s allegation was baseless because there was an iron partition between the two products. He said chicken and milk were sold from one place for people’s convenience.