In most rape cases, victims’ statements not recorded by woman cop: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has said that “in majority of cases” provisions of CrPC Section 161(3), which make it mandatory for police to have rape or molestation victims’ statements recorded by a woman officer and through audio-video recording, are not being followed.

The court issued directions to the state’s director general of police and principal secretary (Home) to issue guidelines to all SSPs on compliance with statutory provisions provided in first and second provisos to CrPC Section 161(3) within two months. The two provisions under the said CrPC section say that a statement may also be recorded by audio-video electronic means and that in cases of rape and molestation, it should be recorded by a woman police officer.

The observation by a bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh came on August 11 during the hearing on a bail application of a person accused of rape in Prayagraj district.

The counsel for the applicant submitted in court that the IO “has not conducted a fair investigation and he in collusion with the co-accused” and to “minimise the gravity of offence against him, recorded the second statement of the victim”.

Additional Advocate General MC Chaturvedi, appearing on behalf of the state, submitted that the “second statement under Section 161 (1), CrPC was recorded by IO “in good faith in discharge of his duty as provided in paragraph no. 107 of the Police Regulations”. The AAG said the second statement was not recorded by a woman officer.