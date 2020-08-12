In most N-E states, security personnel form large percentage of Covid cases

In Mizoram, of the 326 active cases, 201 (61.7%) are from the forces, including Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF and others. In Meghalaya, 255 (40.7%) of the 626 active cases are from the BSF and other forces. (Rerpesentational)

Security personnel form a large percentage of Covid-positive cases in all Northeastern states except Assam, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to data, 337 (52.9%) of the total 637 active cases in Arunachal Pradesh are from the forces, including Army, CRPF, BSF and others. In Mizoram, of the 326 active cases, 201 (61.7%) are from the forces, including Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF and others. In Meghalaya, 255 (40.7%) of the 626 active cases are from the BSF and other forces.

Nagaland has reported 3,011 total cases so far, of which 1,372 (45.6%) belong to the forces.

In Tripura, 720 BSF personnel have so far tested positive, but a senior BSF official in the state said that most of them have recovered.

In Manipur, 57 people tested positive on Monday, of which 43 belong to the central armed forces. Manipur has 1,720 active cases, of which 726 (42.2%) are central security personnel.

Three BSF personnel — one in Meghalaya and two in Tripura — recently died of Covid. Earlier this month, the Mizoram government decided not to allow paramilitary personnel to enter the state till August 15. In a letter to PM Narendra Modi on August 2, CM Zoramthanga wrote that the “main hurdle” the state was facing in checking the spread of Covid was the “unrestricted movement” of paramilitary forces.

A senior Army officer said personnel returning to the Northeast after leave were tested and quarantined for 28 days. He said the Covid situation was under control now because of these measures.

