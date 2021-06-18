In Mohali, over 4.5L vaccinated

Many of them are yet to be given the second dose of the vaccine.

To curb the spread of Covid-19, Mohali administration has been carrying extensive vaccination drive in all the health blocks of the district. Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that so far, 4,74,708 people have been vaccinated in Mohali. Among these, 49,011 people have been jabbed with Covaxine and 4,25,697 with Covishield. Many of them are yet to be given the second dose of the vaccine.

Dr Kaur reiterated that there is no shortage of vaccine in Mohali district and the beneficiaries must not shy away from getting vaccinated.

The Civil Surgeon further said that it is important to take precaution even after vaccination. Many people feel that there is no need to wear a mask after vaccination but this notion is wrong. She added that although the Covid-19 restrictions have been substantially lifted, precautions such as wearing masks, keeping distance from each other and frequent hand washing need to be taken like before. She appealed to the people to get out of the house only when there is an urgent need.

Sputnik V to be available at Fortis Mohali from June 19

The much-awaited Sputnik V jabs will be available at Fortis hospital, Mohali from June 19 at a price of Rs 1,145 which include administrative charges.

“Sputnik V, the third (Covid) vaccine approved for India, will be available as part of a limited pilot roll-out from 19 June. The two-dose vaccine will be available at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. In the coming days, the vaccine will be available at Fortis hospitals across 11 cities,” said a statement issued by the hospital.

The hospital has directly procured the vaccine stock from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. “Recent trials have shown that Sputnik V, has an efficacy of over 90 per cent,” the hospital further said.