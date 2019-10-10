In mission mode, villagers start cleaning Sultanpur Lodhi inch by inch

Beginning October 1, daily 100 to 200 volunteers have been coming to Sultanpur Lodhi city to take part in a cleanliness drive in the run up to celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. All 147 villages in Sultanpur Lodhi constituency have divided areas and roads among themselves to carry out sweeping, cleaning, filling of earth and plantation work. The work has been divided with the help of the administration.

Every day, a batch of volunteers arrives from a set of five villages and works the whole day. “Daily 100 to 200 volunteers come here from the villages of Sultanpur Lodhi and they sweep, clean, plant trees,” said Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema.

BDPO Gurpartap Singh of Sultanpur Lodhi said that along with large number of volunteers, MNREGA workers too have been engaged for cleaning work.

Ranjit Kaur, sarpanch of village Jahngirpur, said that they have been taking care of the Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanur Lodhi to Lohian road bridge, Mohalla Pandori, Rotary Chowk, Mohlla Prem Nagar among a few other areas.

Paramjit Kumar of Nurpur Kheeranwali village said that they she was part of a group looking after the road in-front of the Block Development and Panchayat Office, Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh road, Model Town, Model House and post office road.

“We have taken up these services voluntarily as it is a big opportunity to serve our guru and his city where he had established the Sikh religion,” said a volunteer, Dalbir Kaur, from village Kheeranwali.

Meanwhile, Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa Wednesday said that the Sultanpur Lodhi-Dera Baba Nanak road via Subhanpur will be named as ‘Guru Nanak Marg and CM Amarinder Singh would perform the ceremony in this regard at Sultanpur Lodhi soon.

He said that more than 60 lakh people are expected to visit the city between November 5 to 12 and Punjab Government was fully geared up to facilitate the pilgrims from around the world on this historic occasion.

On the request of MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, the MP said that he had announced the grant of Rs 22 lakh to the Municipal Council for immediate purchase of a sweeping machine.

Officials from the PWD said that all 9 bridges around the city will be completed with next 10 days as more than 80 per cent of the work is already over.

Taking a serious note of the delay in strengthening of medical facilities at civil hospital with new ICU and X-ray machines, MP has now asked the health department officials to complete it in next 10 days. He also said that 4000 toilets and 1476 urinals have already been set up in the city.