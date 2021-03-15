In message from Bengal, Haryana BKU leader tells farmers of Singur agitation

IN A video message to farmers, recorded at Singur in poll-bound West Bengal, where cultivators had fought a long battle against forced land acquisition over a decade ago, Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Sunday said, “We have to fight (for our land) and make sacrifices at each and every point”.

“I am standing on that land of Singur today which was bought by a corporate at thrownaway prices. On this issue, a big agitation was launched. Many farmers got martyrdom and after it, that corporate had to run away while leaving this land. The farmers had got this land freed after a long struggle. This is the revolutionary land, land of martyrs,” he said.

Claiming that “the corporates want to capture land of entire country”, Chaduni asked farmers to learn from the agitation.

Another BKU leader, Rakesh Bains, said, “Singur is a big example for us where the farmers have not got their land till now. The same corporate is victimising them. Our agitation against three farm laws is also against similar policies of capitalists…”

Chaduni is in Bengal to inform voters about farmers’ ongoing struggle against the three farm laws. He and other farm leaders are also urging people to not vote for BJP in the Assembly elections.

The anti-land acquisition movements in Singur and Nandigram by then Opposition leader Mamata Banerjee had resulted in the ouster of the Left government in 2011.

The farmer leaders allege the three farm laws too are “meant to facilitate the corporates to grab land of farmers”.

Haryana farm leader Suresh Koth, who recently returned after spending two days in Bengal, said, “You see the history. Whoever committed atrocities on farmers or tried to grab their land, has always witnessed political downfall…”