In Meghalaya, Mukroh firing reopens old wounds of gun violence

In Meghalaya’s Mukroh village, 43-year-old Skhem Sten has lost all hope. “I don’t know what to do,” she says, two days after her husband Thal Shabat, 60, was killed in Assam Police firing.

For Skhem, the Mukroh firing on Tuesday that killed six people was more than just an inter-state border conflict. Twenty years ago, in 2002, her brother Dia too died in a firing incident, purportedly by an armed insurgent. Two decades later, her husband met the same fate.

Skhem says the couple left their hut to work in the paddy field around 7 am on Tuesday when they heard gunshots. In their hurry to hide in the forest, they got separated. “After half an hour, I came out and saw my husband lying in a pool of blood. There were a few other people gathered around his body and some other dead bodies were lying around,” says Skhem.

Skhem says the couple left their hut to work in the paddy field around 7 am on Tuesday when they heard gunshots.(Express Photo) Skhem says the couple left their hut to work in the paddy field around 7 am on Tuesday when they heard gunshots.(Express Photo)

With six members in her family, including five children, Skhem says she has no idea how to run her family since her late husband was the main provider. “The farmlands we work in are not our own. We are wage labourers. My elder son has minimal income as a daily wage worker but work is few and far between. I don’t know what to do. I am hopeless,” she says.

On the financial compensation of Rs 5 lakh announced by both the Assam and Meghalaya governments for the next of kin of the deceased, Skhem says that while the compensation will give some support, no money can bring back the dead.

A witness to Assam-Meghalaya boundary disputes, Skhem says enough people have been killed and peace should be ensured at any cost. A Meghalaya police border outpost in the area would be a good start, she says, pointing out that while Assam has had an outpost in the area for years, Meghalaya only has a small police team.

Skhem’s neighbour Bianda Shadap, 58, pities the fatherless children and is concerned about who will look after them. Speaking with Skhem in the local Jaintia dialect, Bianda says that the family is afraid that Assam Police personnel might punish them when they return to the paddy fields.

Advertisement

“As long as the boundary dispute is pending, we are all still living in fear. Once it is resolved, the fear will finally go. We do not want such things to repeat,” says Bianda.

‘We are living in fear’: A common refrain

The story was more or less the same for other bereaved families in the village.

Tloda Sumer, 49, whose husband Sik Talang, 53, was killed in the Mukroh firing, says she has three daughters and two sons, all of whom work in other people’s farmlands. “We are scared to go the forest and field, but we have to go there for sustenance. Violence in the border areas is not new. Assam Police has beaten my husband when he went to till his land last year,” she says.

Advertisement

Tloda says she wants the compensation as she has to raise her grandchildren but demanded answers on who killed her husband.

Nitawan Dahar, 33, says her husband Shirup Dahar, 39, went to work in the field and stopped when he saw a gathering, which is when the firing started all of a sudden. “I don’t know what happened. He went out to work and later I was told he was shot. I still don’t know what transpired that morning but my husband was surely not there to protest,” she said, adding that she does not need any blood money.

Nitawan Dahar, 33, says her husband Shirup Dahar, 39, went to work in the field and stopped when he saw a gathering, which is when the firing started all of a sudden. (Express Photo) Nitawan Dahar, 33, says her husband Shirup Dahar, 39, went to work in the field and stopped when he saw a gathering, which is when the firing started all of a sudden. (Express Photo)

Her family comprises seven members, including four daughters and two sons. Her husband was the breadwinner and none of her children are adults, with the youngest just three years old.

Rilif Nartiang, 39, lost her brother Tal Nartiang, 42 in the firing. Tal has a seven-member family. Rilif, who had come to visit the Tal’s family from her own house at Jowai, says she wants to see the Assam Police personnel imprisoned for life but doesn’t want any blood money in the form of compensation.

Sixty-year-old Nikhasi Dhar was among the five from Mukroh village who fell to Assam Police bullets. His wife Klan Thawa, 48, still doesn’t know why her husband had to die. All she knows is that he stepped out to work in the morning and was killed a few hours later. Nikhasi was not allowed to see his body at the spot and had to visit Ialong Civil Hospital in Jowai hours later for a glimpse. She says she wants justice for her husband and while she needs the compensation, she demanded action on all the errant Assam Police officials who gunned down the villagers.

Advertisement

Also read | Two days after Mukroh firing, Meghalaya village bordering Assam has a different story to tell

While Nikhasi’s cousin Gilbert Sten, 60, says that such boundary conflicts are common in the harvest season in the area and that villagers are often harassed by Assam forest and police officials, her brother Chilangki Thawa, 37, says that somebody’s life cannot be bought with money. “We want support from both the states to survive. We want all the help we can get,” says Chilangki.