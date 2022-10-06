scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

In meet with Centre, states flag high dry fodder prices

The meeting, chaired by Animal Husbandry Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, was attended by senior central government officials, including those from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and representatives of at least 14 states.

Sources said that during the meeting, the states said there is no “shortage” of fodder but prices were “elevated”. (File)

The government on Thursday held a meeting to take stock of the fodder situation in the county, in which the states informed the Centre that prices of dry fodder are significantly higher than last year’s, it is learnt.

The states included Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Senior officials from ICAR-Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi, also participated in the meeting, which was held via video conference.

Sources said that during the meeting, the states said there is no “shortage” of fodder but prices were “elevated”.

“During the meeting, the states informed that the dry fodder prices have increased from the level of Rs 5-6 per kg last year to Rs 8 to 14 per kg this year. They said that dry fodder prices are higher this year but it is available… There is no shortage of fodder as of now,” said a source.

The source said the Centre has offered the states that it will facilitate transport of the total mixed ration (TMR), which is made of basmati straw in Punjab and Haryana, to regions wherever there is a fodder shortage. The Centre will also formulate a plan to deal with future exigency, the source said.

The meeting comes days after The Indian Express highlighted that the fodder inflation has reached at nine-year high (25.54 per cent) in August 2022 and rural households in the country were facing hardships due to high prices of dry fodder. It also highlighted that the government’s plans to create 100 fodder Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) remain on papers till date.

Meanwhile, sources say Agriculture Ministry officials verbally conveyed to their counterparts in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoAHD) that their 2020 proposal to create 100 FPO will be cleared on October 10.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 09:49:17 pm
