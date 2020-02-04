In Maharashtra, woman lecturer set on fire, critical

The incident has sparked an outrage in the area, and the state Home Minister has announced that the case will be tried in a fast-track court. (Picture for representational purpose) The incident has sparked an outrage in the area, and the state Home Minister has announced that the case will be tried in a fast-track court. (Picture for representational purpose)

A 24-year-old lecturer was critical after she was set on fire in Maharashtra’s Wardha district on Monday morning, the police said. The incident has sparked an outrage in the area, and the state Home Minister has announced that the case will be tried in a fast-track court.

Wardha’s Superintendent of Police Basavraj Teli said the woman, a lecturer at a college in Hinganghat, sustained 40 per cent burns in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Nagpur’s Orange City Hospital.

“Around 7 am Monday, the accused, Vikesh Nagrale, accosted the woman near a bus stop in Hinganghat. He doused her with petrol and set her on fire,” Teli said.

Nagrale, who had fled the scene of crime, was later nabbed from Takalghat village and charged under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), Teli said.

Both the woman and the accused are residents of Wardha district.

Hinganghat Police Inspector S M Bandiwar said prima facie it seems that Nagrale’s advances were rejected by the woman. “On Monday morning, she had reached Hinganghat from Daroda by bus and was walking along the road when Nagrale intercepted her.”

The accused, Bandivar said, is married and has a daughter. He said that three months ago, the victim’s father had reportedly warned Nagrale to not trouble his daughter. “The woman’s family had not lodged any police complaint against Nagrale at that time,” he said.

A bulletin released by hospital authorities states that the woman suffered “grade-II deep dermal burns covering scalp, face, right upper limb, left hand, upper back, full neck with an approximation of 40 per cent burns with inhalation injuries affecting respiratory system also”.

The State Commission for Women has asked the Wardha SP to submit a report on the incident. —With PTI inputs

