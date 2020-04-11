In Maharashtra, key meal scheme for children, women hits lockdown hurdle

Staffer Archana Bhoye at Kurze-Dhodipada anganwadi, which is yet to receive grocery packages. (Express photo) Staffer Archana Bhoye at Kurze-Dhodipada anganwadi, which is yet to receive grocery packages. (Express photo)

A flagship pan-India programme to provide supplementary nutrition to economically marginalised mothers and children is faltering in large pockets across Maharashtra just as beneficiary families run out of earnings and savings during the ongoing 21-day national lockdown.

Under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programme, anganwadi centres across India serve nutritious meals to children up to the age of six years and to expectant and nursing mothers. But with anganwadis now closed, the delivery of these meals has completely halted in some pockets. Elsewhere, beneficiaries are beginning to receive grocery supplies — often inadequate — instead of hot, cooked meals. Meanwhile, an army of anganwadi workers, all women, grapples with long-pending payments while trying to keep the critical scheme afloat.

About 87 lakh children under six are beneficiaries of the centrally-supported scheme, served by nearly 90,000 anganwadis. Of 553 ICDS ‘projects’ in the state, 364 are in rural areas.

Even in scheduled areas of Palghar district where malnutrition is a recurring problem, anganwadis such as those in Karajgaon-Vasa, Kurze-Dhodipada and Kurze Kompada haven’t received grocery material yet, over two weeks into the national lockdown and more than 20 days since Maharashtra’s anganwadis were shuttered. Similarly, supplies have not arrived in large parts of Aurangabad, Parbhani, Akola and Sangli. In some districts, groceries have arrived only at urban anganwadis.

For the places that have received the material — packages containing 2 kg each of rice, wheat, dal and chana as well as cooking oil, salt and spices —multiple operational problems have sprung up. “In many villages, it’s not possible to go door-to-door, houses are far apart and I wouldn’t be able to carry more than one parcel at a time,” said Swati Meshram, anganwadi sevika at the Talasari-2 unit. With the government not providing any additional funds for gloves and masks, she instructed beneficiaries to gather at the anganwadi where she distributed the parcels, insisting that everyone first wash their hands at the door.

Another dilemma is that the grocery packages will most certainly be consumed by the entire household. Women, including those who are pregnant or lactating, could benefit the least as they’re usually the last to eat. “There is no work, nobody has earned any wages since March 15-16, so obviously whatever comes home is shared by everyone,” said Jamni Rama Valvi, the 60-year-old helper at the Patilpada anganwadi. “Two kilo packets won’t last more than eight-10 days for average families, less for larger families,” she said.

In tribal-dominated, remote villages where disparities in nutrition and health services are already wide, the missing meal for children and new mothers could have long-term effects. “Incidence of malnutrition is almost certain to rise in some areas,” says Shubha Shamim of the Maharashtra State Anganwadi Workers Action Committee. “More so if the lockdown continues and these problems persist.”

Anganwadi worker Archana Bhoye said: “We’re asked to supply a full nutritious meal for Rs 35. It’s already impossible within that cost, and then the government does not clear our dues for months on end.”

In Vidarbha’s remote areas, anganwadi workers are not sure how to distribute the foodgrain – when it arrives — without any transportation. “Where hamlets are located a long way off , distribution is going to be a challenge,” said Dileep Utane, president of the CPI-affiliated All India Trade Union Congress’s union for anganwadi workers.

Then there is the problem of inadequate supplies. “Unable to count everything when it arrives, anganwadi workers are finding items short while distributing, maybe a packet of oil or a packet of rice, and then there are complaints,” Utane said.

Yashomati Thakur, the state Minister for Women and Child Development, admitted that the ‘take home ration’ is delayed in some parts, either due to the supply chain problems amid the lockdown or unavailability of specific items, such as masoor dal. “But we are working to resolve problems. The hot cooked meal is an impossibility right now, but the supply of nutrients will be continued,” she told The Indian Express. Protective gear for anganwadi workers is also being provided at various places, she said.

