In Maharashtra, 15 people died while in police custody in 2017: NCRB data

FIFTEEN PEOPLE had died in police custody in Maharashtra in 2017, including five who were illegally detained, showed data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday.

In all, 42 people had died in police custody granted by courts across the country, according to NCRB’s Crime in India 2017 report. Ten of these deaths were reported in Maharashtra. However, offenses were registered against the offending police officers in only two cases, resulting in seven arrests.

The state government had instituted a magisterial inquiry in one case while judicial inquiries were set up in two cases. Of the 58 deaths of detainees being reported in India, Andhra Pradesh topped the list with 20 such cases. However, just as many cases were filed to investigate the deaths.

In Maharashtra, five persons detained illegally by the police died in custody. However, not a single case was filed against the officers involved, while a judicial inquiry was ordered in only one case. Tamil Nadu fared much better in taking post-incident action, instituting seven magisterial-level inquiries into its eight deaths.

The report stated that of the total 15 people who died in police custody in Maharashtra, seven committed suicide, three died in hospitals, two in road accidents or journeys connected to investigations and one succumbed to injuries inflicted by police personnel in lock-up. The reason for the remaining two deaths were not specified.

At 456, Maharashtra also led the country in filing criminal cases against offending police personnel. However, no arrests were made in these cases. Trials were completed in only 16 cases, resulting in 11 convictions.

Further, the state saw the most police personnel sustain injuries, after the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Of the 308 police personnel hurt in Maharashtra, 45 were injured by “terrorists/extremists/jihadis”, 28 while tackling dacoits, 120 by riotous mobs, 57 by criminals and gangsters and 57 in accidents. One personnel was hurt after accidentally firing off the service weapon.

Maharashtra also ranked high in civilians suffering injuries during police action in 2017, again second only to J&K. Of the 476 civilians injured, 230 were hurt when the police lathicharged them. The NCRB report stated that of the 133 prisoners who escaped from inside and outside lock-ups in Maharashtra, 103 were arrested again.