In Madhya Pradesh, two BJP MLAs vote with Congress

A day after the BJP toppled the Congress-JD(S) ruling coalition in Karnataka in a trust vote, its leader in MP claimed that his party could bring down the Congress government within 24 hours of getting a signal from its “No 1 and No 2”. But hours later, the Kamal Nath government proved its majority in the Assembly — and managed to get two BJP MLAs to vote with it.

The two MLAs, Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol, were found to have voted in favour of the Dand Vidhi (Madhya Pradesh Sanshodhan) Vidheyak 2019, when a BSP MLA demanded division of votes.

The BJP did not participate in voting but the amendment Bill got 122 votes, two more than the number of legislators supporting the government. The Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, and Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

Excluding the Speaker, the ruling coalition has 120 MLAs, including 114 from the Congress, two from the BSP and one from the SP, apart from four Independents. The BJP has 108 MLAs.

Later, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the BJP had been claiming for the last six months that his government would fall any day, and challenged the Opposition to introduce a no-confidence motion.

“I decided to prove our majority to clear the air… What happened today is not just voting in favour of one Bill but to prove our majority. BJP legislators Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol heard their inner voice and voted for us,’’ he said.

The BJP, meanwhile, protested vociferously that the voting was rigged and that their MLAs’ signatures were forged, leading the Speaker to adjourn the House and cut short the Budget session by two days. The party also claimed that none of its MLAs had defected to the Congress.

BJP MLA Tripathi later admitted that he had voted for the Bill, and accused the BJP of trying to sabotage his political prospects. Tripathi and Kol said they voted for the Bill because they wanted to develop their constituencies.

Hours earlier, in an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav had claimed in the House that the Congress government would not last 24 hours once the BJP gets a signal from the top leadership.