In Madhya Pradesh, cop suspended over ‘abuse’ of tribal students, CM Mohan Yadav steps in

CM Mohan Yadav orders inquiry after a video purportedly showing inspector making objectionable remarks about ‘Jai Johar’ greeting circulates on social media.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readBhopalOct 15, 2026 05:30 AM IST
In Madhya Pradesh, cop suspended over ‘abuse’ of tribal studentsChief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the incident. (File Photo)
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The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended Misrod police station in-charge Ratan Singh Parihar after a video purportedly showing him using abusive language towards tribal students during a protest in Bhopal circulated on social media. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The Congress has demanded that an FIR be registered against the police personnel involved, calling the alleged remarks an affront to tribal identity and self-respect.

The suspension order, issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-2, Bhopal, on October 14, refers to a video circulating on social media in which the inspector is allegedly seen making objectionable remarks while on duty. The order says the conduct depicted in the video had the potential to adversely affect the image of the Madhya Pradesh Police and that a detailed inquiry into the matter was necessary.

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The order states that Inspector Ratan Singh Parihar, posted as the station in-charge at Misrod police station, was being suspended with immediate effect. During the suspension period, he would remain attached to the police reserve lines in Bhopal and would be entitled to subsistence allowance in accordance with rules.

The action followed a protest by tribal students and youth associated with the Gondwana Gantantra Party’s student wing in Bhopal on October 13. A video of the purported confrontation subsequently circulated on social media, drawing criticism from tribal organisations and Opposition leaders. The inspector was accused of using abusive language towards the demonstrators, including in connection with their use of the greeting “Jai Johar”.

‘Johar’ or ‘Jai Johar’, which essentially means ‘salutation and welcome’, is used within tribal communities in central India.

The Chief Minister’s intervention was announced by Minister of State for Public Health and Medical Education Narendra Shivaji Patel, who said Yadav had taken immediate cognisance of the incident and directed action after discussing the matter with officials.

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“Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, under whose leadership the state government is committed to tribal pride, self-respect, advancement and progress, took cognisance of the incident with complete sensitivity as soon as it came to his attention,” Patel said.

He added that the inspector was prima facie responsible for the incident and had been suspended on the Chief Minister’s directions, with an inquiry ordered into the matter.

Patel also stressed the significance of the greeting at the centre of the controversy. “Jai Johar is a word of respect in Madhya Pradesh. It is an expression of the pride and self-respect of tribal society, and everyone should respect it,” he said.

Referring to the greeting’s use by political leaders, Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yadav had themselves used “Jai Johar”, underlining the government’s position that the expression should be treated as a mark of respect for tribal communities.

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Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar condemned the alleged treatment of the students and demanded that an FIR be registered against the police personnel involved. In a statement posted on social media, Singhar said the alleged abuse of tribal students who were raising their voices in defence of the Constitution and democracy was “extremely serious and condemnable”.

“Johar is not an abuse, but a symbol of our tribal culture, identity, self-respect and dignity,” Singhar said, according to his statement. He demanded that the chief minister ensure strict action against those found responsible.

Singhar also argued that the police uniform should be used to protect citizens’ rights rather than humiliate them. He linked the controversy to the broader question of respect for tribal identity and constitutional rights, ending his message with the slogans “Jai Johar, Jai Adivasi and Jai Samvidhan”.

The confrontation took place during a demonstration in Bhopal by students associated with the Gondwana Gantantra Party’s student wing. The protest raised several education-related grievances, including alleged arbitrary fees charged by private educational institutions, delays and inadequacies in scholarships and financial assistance, and shortcomings in facilities at tribal hostels.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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