In Madhya Pradesh, Congress plans ‘Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra’

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh is planning to hold ‘Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra’ along a mythical route taken by Lord Rama on way to 14-year exile.

The yatra, whose contours are likely to be finalised on Tuesday, aims to take a dig at the ruling BJP, which the Congress has accused of swearing by Lord Rama, but failing to develop the route after announcing it a decade ago.

“We want Lord Rama’s blessings ahead of the elections,” Congress leader Harishankar Shukla, the brain behind the proposed yatra, said. “We are readying an open rath (chariot) in which Hindu saints will sit. Akhand Manas Path and bhajans will be played throughout the duration of yatra.” The yatra is likely to commence from Chitrakoot.

Shukla also accused the BJP of failing to develop the route and giving up on the project without doing anything on ground. “I will request the party to include completion of the Ram Van Gaman Path in our manifesto,” he said.

In-charge of BJP’s state culture cell, Kamlesh Sharma, claimed he was not aware where the old project was stuck. “Actually I have not taken charge. I have conveyed my reluctance to the party,” he said.

BJP spokesman Rahul Kothari accused the Congress of being a party without any issue. “It’s bent on politicking in the name of Lord Rama,” he said, accusing Congress of thinking about Ram because MP is a Hindu-majority state.

