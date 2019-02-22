In Madhya Pradesh, Congress factionalism resurfaces over Mandsaur, sapling drive

kamal nath ars.

The day after the Assembly replies appeared to absolve the previous government, Chief Minister Kamal Nath tweeted, “We will not spare those responsible for firing on farmers in Mandsaur, irregularities in plantation of saplings and financial bungling in Simhastha Kumbh and are committed to doing justice to farmers.”

Till that point, the controversy was limited to Mandsaur and sapling plantation, but by mentioning Simhastha, Nath also got back at Singh.

Forest Minister Singhar told The Indian Express that he did not give a clean chit to the previous government in the alleged fraud in plantation of six crore saplings on July 2, 2017. He claimed that his reply was misinterpreted by some by focusing on one line while ignoring details in accompanying documents.

Singhar also wrote to Singh, “Had you discussed the issue with me before approaching the media, things would not have come to such a pass.” He added, “Your son and Urban Development Minister Jaivardhan Singh gave a clean chit in Simhastha scam. You should do justice to all and think about strengthening the party.”

Singh claimed that he had pulled up his son, but insisted that he did nothing wrong in rebuking the two ministers.

“The government should make it clear if it is running on the agenda of the Congress, Kamal Nath or Digvijaya Singh,” said BJP chief Rakesh Singh.

Jaivardhan had later claimed that no clean chit was given on the Simhastha issue and that he had asked the principal secretary to call for files.