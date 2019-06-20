In MP, 5 cops suspended after ‘custodial death’

A judicial inquiry was ordered and five police officials were suspended over the alleged custodial death of a youth who drove his speeding vehicle into the railing of a bus rapid transit corridor here in Bairagarh locality late on Tuesday.

Police claimed Shivam Mishra, in his 20s, and his friend were in an inebriated condition and driving rashly when the accident took place. Police took Shivam, whose father and uncle are police officials, and his friend. Shivam’s family alleged that his died in custody. Shivam’s father Suresh Mishra demanded a case of murder be lodged against those responsible.

A senior police officer said a short post-mortem report showed that Shivam had died of cardiac arrest. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the police of mercilessly beating the youth to death.