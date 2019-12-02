In Ludhiana, women can now call police helpline to get free ride home

Ludhiana Police on Sunday launched a free ride scheme under which any woman who is alone and unable to find a vehicle to return home at odd hours will be dropped in a police vehicle free of cost.

Advertising

Women can call the police helpline numbers and request for a vehicle. The control room vehicle or nearby PCR vehicle or SHO vehicle will come and drop her safely to her destination. This will be done free of cost. This facility will be available between 10 pm to 6 am on all days.

The move comes at a time when there is widespread outrage over the recent rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said, “We have started many programs to ensure safety and security of women in Ludhiana. We have two dedicated helpline numbers — ‘1091’ and ‘7837018555’ — for this. They work 24×7. Women can dial these to get a free ride to their home in Ludhiana.”

Advertising

He added, “We have also launched the Shakti app. With the click of a button, women can reach out for police help. The Shakti app has an SOS feature and on one click, your 10 contacts are updated about your location with SOS help message and the location is immediately shared with nearest the PCR. We have installed it in mobile phones of more than 2,500 women in the last month. The app can be downloaded from Play Store.”

ACP (crimes against women) Prabhjot Kaur is the nodal officer for any issues regarding safety of women in Ludhiana.