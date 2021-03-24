In LS, Oppn targets Govt over fuel prices, Budget

“On one hand you talk about doubling income of farmers, on the other you increase diesel and petrol prices in the name of agricultural cess. You are crippling the farmer as the transportation cost of his produce is increasing," Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said.

The Opposition took on the government over provisions in the Budget and rising fuel prices in the country during discussions on the Finance Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. While the Congress raised the issue of rising economic inequality and fuel prices, the Shiv Sena said that farmers’ income will never double if fuel prices kept increasing.

“The inequality is increasing. Your own data shows that 73 per cent of wealth generated in the country goes to 1 per cent people. You have given tax relief to the rich but taxed the poor. Why are petrol and diesel getting more expensive every day? You have been increasing cess on everything which goes to central coffers. It doesn’t help states. GST compensation has also not been given. Please do not do this, states are suffering,” Congress MP from Punjab Amar Singh said.

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut also raised the issue of fuel prices.

“On one hand you talk about doubling income of farmers, on the other you increase diesel and petrol prices in the name of agricultural cess. You are crippling the farmer as the transportation cost of his produce is increasing. Farmers are protesting in Delhi but after taking a few initial steps, you are not talking to them and resolving the issue,” Raut said.

Raising the issue of LPG prices, Raut said, “LPG prices have also increased. People are again using wood. Does the government want people to use more wood for cooking and fall ill?”

Raut demanded that fuel and gas be brought under GST. “The Late Arun Jaitley had said that we are in favour of bringing fuel and gas under GST. Why haven’t you done this?”

Speaking on the Budget, Congress’s Amar Singh said that the government was blaming the pandemic for the poor condition of the economy but the economy was doing poorly since the first quarter of 2018-19. “Even if we grow by 10 per cent in the next year we will only reach 0. So tell us when will we reach the GDP figures of 2018-19,” Singh asked, adding that data on unorganised sector losses should be collected. “We have totally ignored the unorganised sector,” Singh said. “Why have you decreased MGNREGA budget by Rs 38,000 crore? You have said nothing about job losses,” he said.

YSRCP’s PV Midhun Reddy asked the government to release pending payments in MGNREGA and requested not to disinvest profit-making PSUs.