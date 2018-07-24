In Lok Sabha, Scindia targets govt over rape cases

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday gave notice for adjournment motion on incidents of rape and violence against women and the issue of their security. Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday gave notice for adjournment motion on incidents of rape and violence against women and the issue of their security.

With the Opposition renewing its focus on women’s issues ahead of the 2019 general election, Lok Sabha has witnessed MPs raising issues of violence against women. The Opposition and BJP MPs clashed on Monday, prompting Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to warn the Congress “not to politicise” such issues.

A week after Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention in expediting passage of the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday gave notice for adjournment motion on incidents of rape and violence against women and the issue of their security.

The adjournment motion was rejected, but Scindia raised the issue during Zero Hour. Citing the National Crime Records Bureau data, the Congress MP said at least 40,000 rape cases are registered every year in the country.

“Of these, 19,000 cases pertain to rape of minors,” he said.

Scindia’s bid to corner the BJP over the matter drew strong protests from treasury benches.

“The cases of rape against women are increasing in the country. When the Kathua rape case was highlighted, the BJP MLAs… who were then ministers came out in support of the rape accused… Even in the Unnao rape case, the rapist was none other than a BJP MLA,” Scindia said.

BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been named an accused in the Unnao rape case and has been arrested by the CBI.

Scindia also raised the rape of a child in Mandsaur in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, where he has recently been appointed as the campaign committee chairman. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, “Don’t do politics over everything. I am a woman, that’s why I am saying so..,” Mahajan said.

Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, MP from Bihar’s Madhepura constituency, raised the alleged sexual exploitation of girls in a government shelter in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Alleging that the rape of minors in various shelters has become rampant in Bihar, he demanded a CBI inquiry into it.

