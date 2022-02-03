In Lok Sabha, Opposition tries to corner govt on Covid, price rise

The Opposition on Tuesday sought to corner the government in Lok Sabha on what it called is the government’s failure to provide adequate support to the economy after Covid-19 pandemic, amid growing unemployment, rising prices and unabated communalism.

The issues were raised during a debate on the President’s Address to the House.

Opposing the Motion of Thanks, Trinamool MP Sougata Roy said, “There is nothing new unfortunately in the President’s Address, but there are many things which are not mentioned in the President’s speech…. Why was Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate extinguished?”

Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Raut argued that the President’s Address did not mention a road map for development after the pandemic. “During the pandemic, there was an attempt to do injustice with Opposition-ruled states,” he claimed. “The idea was to let Covid-19 spread in those states, so that those governments fall and BJP governments could be installed.”

NCP member Amol Kolhe said, “It appears that in this Amrit Kaal, the youth of this country are being incapacitated by feeding the poison of communalism and hate speech. This is not good for integrity of the nation…”

Criticising the government for patting its back on Covid-19 management, BSP’s Ritesh Pandey said, “What is the government so proud of? When they were holding election rallies in West Bengal, people were getting admitted to hospital. In UP, the Ganga had become a transporter of bodies. When the government was asked, why was there a paucity of oxygen?”

Defending the government. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said India has become the “fastest-growing economy in the world” due to the government’s policies.

BJP’s Satna MP Ganesh Singh said contrary to Rahul Gandhi’s claims, the government is not that of a king, but rather of a true servant of the people.