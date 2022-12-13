In Lok Sabha, Opposition raises jobs, inflation, farm distress issues

Opposition members in Lok Sabha on Tuesday raised issues of unemployment, inflation and farm distress during the debate on Supplementary Demands for Grants for Budget 2022-23, and asked who is getting the benefit of the much-touted economic growth.

Several MPs also said that pre-matric scholarship and Maulana Azad Fellowship for minority students should be restored, and asked how will the country progress if minority communities are left behind.

The government has sought Parliament’s nod for additional spending of Rs 4.36 lakh crore to meet the needs for subsidy on fertiliser, food and LPG.

“The government has decided to hike GST on essential items effective from July…(amid) already increasing prices of essential items,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. “The RBI has had to increase the repo rate for the fifth time in an attempt to tackle inflation. This has an impact on borrowers, EMIs, housing sector, equity market investors. Our economy is at the cusp of a stagflation — the economy is stagnant and inflation is growing.”

RSP’s N K Premchandran said the government is “weakening” the basics of the economy and the average person is “badly hit” by inflation. “Unemployment rate is 8.3% and vacancies are not being filled,” he said.

Taking on the government on the issue of farmer’s income, Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal said: “The government had promised to double the income of farmers, but between 2014 and 2022, we do not know what has happened to their income but price of diesel has certainly doubled; fertilisers has become expensive. While MSP has increased by just 2%, input cost has increased by 100%…”

DMK’s D M Kathir Anand said, “In the last eight years, farmer’s income has not doubled, but suicides have…. If you cannot double income, double financial benefits through schemes.”

Advertisement

Raising the issue of scrapping of Maulana Azad Fellowship. Danish Ali said pre-matric scholarships and Maulana Azad Fellowship must be restored. “Everyone needs to be taken along for the prosperity of the country. How can you leave minorities behind and prosper.,” he asked.

Syed Imitiaz Jaleel (AIMIM), Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF) and the IUML also raised similar demands.