In Lok Sabha, Oppn claims ruling MPs ‘not giving proper replies’ to their questions

With Question Hour being an opportunity for MPs to hold ministers accountable for policies and administrative measures, “unsatisfactory replies” from the treasury benches are becoming a frequent complaint among Opposition MPs. On at least three occasions on Thursday, the ruling party MPs’ “inability” to address questions directly came up in Lok Sabha.

First it was BSP MP Danish Ali who raised a question on why the government has not yet constituted the Haj committee. Replying to it, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi explained the BJP-led government’s initiatives for the Haj pilgrims — that India has sent the highest number of pilgrims in 2019 and that the process has become 100 per cent digitised with more transparency.

आज लोक सभा में सेंट्रल हज कमेटी के पुनर्गठन के मुद्दे पर मेरे सवाल पर न तो सरकार ने यह बताया कि पिछले ढाई साल से इसका पुनर्गठन ठंडे बस्ते में क्यों पड़ा है और ना ही यह जवाब दिया कि हज सब्सिडी की कितनी रक़म ग़रीब मुस्लिम लड़कियों पर खर्च हुई है? https://t.co/kTBDx3KqXG — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) December 9, 2021

“The Minister talked a lot here and there, but he did not respond to my direct question. My question was why there has been no Haj committee in the last two-and-a-half years,” Ali said.

Joining him on the issue, DMK’s TR Baalu said the entire state of Tamil Nadu has been awaiting a response from the central government on why Chennai is no longer an embarkation point for Haj. “More than 10,000 applicants are waiting in Tamil Nadu for Haj pilgrimage. I would like to know whether there is any response to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s letter‍, which he wrote long back. We are waiting for the answer;‍ the‍ Government of‍ Tamil‍ Nadu‍ is‍ waiting‍ for‍ the‍ minister’s‍ answer.‍‍ I‍ would like to know whether there is an affirmative answer to restore Chennai as a ferrying point?”

When Naqvi could not respond to him, Baalu retorted: “We have not come here every day to hear this cock and bull story.”

Later, TMC’s Saugata Roy complained that the answer given on his questions on the details of domestic manufacturing of aircraft was “skimpy.” However, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia gave a detailed reply on the floor of the House.

Earlier this week too, Congress MPs complained that ministers were not giving proper replies to questions they raise in Lok Sabha.

During the zero hour, DMK MP M Kanimozhi said that since 2014, there have been more than 22 questions over the status of the women’s reservation Bill, but the government has been giving the same answer.

“I myself have raised the question three times. Every time, the reply I get is that they are deeply studying and there is careful consideration. I would like to know when this deep study would be over and the government would try to evolve a consensus over it,” she said.