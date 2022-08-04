scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

In Lok Sabha, MPs bat to promote sports, infrastructure to raise level

BJP member Nishikant Dubey said said that under the Narendra Modi government, sports is being provided with all possible assistance with the PM’s direct involvement.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 1:06:59 am
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey speaks in the Lok Sabha during Parliament's Monsoon session, in New Delhi, July 26, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI)

Sports in India is stymied by federations that do not come under government control, BJP member Nishikant Dubey said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday during a discussion on promotion of sports in India.

The discussion has been continuing since the last session of Parliament.

“The problem with the sports ecosystem in India is that federations are outside of the government’s control. Rich states can spend money and do that, but what do poor states such as Jharkhand do? If the federation does not support sportspersons, what is going to be done,” Dubey said.

He also said that under the Narendra Modi government, sports is being provided with all possible assistance with the PM’s direct involvement.

Duibey also said, “In this House, Rajyavardhan Rathore had said that although he won an Olympic medal in 2002, there is not a single photograph of his with the then Prime Minister. Modi-ji stands by all sportspersons who go to international competitions. It is immaterial whether they win or not. This shows how this government thinks about sports.”

Danish Ali of BSP also raised the issue of federations controlling sports. “There is too much nepotism in the federations,” he said. “If nepotism in federations is neutralised and youths from villages get the same opportunity and facilities as others, India’s tally (at international events) will rise exponentially.”

BJP’s Satypal Singh said although a large number of shooters have over the years come from his constituency, Baghpat, it has no facilities for sportspersons. “They have to go to Haryana to train and practice. I have been demanding for a long time that Baghpat be given a National Sports Institute,” he said.

Vijay Kumar of JD(U) said, “There is a need to create sports training facilities in villages so that youths can easily access them.”

BJP member from UP, Jagdambika Pal, said the government has allocated more than Rs 12,000 crore for sports in this year’s Budget. “Earlier, the government would allocate funds, but that would not reach sportspersons. Now all the money is being spent on sportspersons. The US, China and Russia start preparing for the next Olympics the moment the current one is over. Now we have also started doing that,” he said.

Goddeti Madhavi of YSRCP spoke for sports facilities in tribal areas. “Sports kits are very expensive and students from tribal communities are unable to afford them. The government should provide kits to students from tribal communities to promote sports. Sports should be integrated with the school curriculum and conduct of regular sports activities will promote the culture right from childhood. India is a diverse country; the government should work one ‘one state, one sports’ policy where a sport indigenous to a state should be promoted there,” she said.

Gopal Shetty of BJP said, “We must promote cricket, as it brings money. This money should be used to promote other sports.”

