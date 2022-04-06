In Lok Sabha, MPs across party lines praise govt’s Ukraine evacuation efforts

Lok Sabha members, including those from the Opposition, on Tuesday heaped praise on the government’s efforts to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine.

RSP member N K Premachandran opened the debate under Rule 193 on the situation in Ukraine and commended the government’s efforts.

He also said the evacuation programme would have been better if “early cautious steps were taken” and that advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on February 15 lacked clarity and direction.

“New Zealand and Australia issued advisories asking their citizens to leave immediately, as did many other countries such as the US, Britain, Japan, Norway, etc,” he said. “’Non-essential citizens may consider to leave temporarily’ was the direction given by the MEA, which according to me was a strategic flaw on our part in the evacuation process.”

Congress’s Shashi Tharoor commended the government for both the success of Operation Ganga and sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine. However, he criticised the statements at the UN while abstaining from the vote against Russia.

“As I mentioned to the Foreign Minister, it was not just the abstention,” he said. “As regards abstention, there are good reasons why we wanted to signal a certain position, but the fact that in the initial statements at the UN we failed to mention any of the principles that we have stood for in the world for the last 75 years. We did not mention the UN Charter; we did not mention State’s sovereignty; we did not mention the inviolability of borders, and we did not mention even the inadmissibility of the use of force when it comes to resolving international disputes.”

Congress’s Manish Tewari said a new Iron Curtain seems to be descending across the world. “But unlike the Iron Curtain which divided Europe between 1945 and 1989, this new Iron Curtain has the potential of dividing the world again. The recent joint statement on February 4 between China and Russia expounding international relations entering a new era and global sustainable development may actually become the foundation of this unfortunate division which the world is witnessing today,” Tewari said.

DMK’s Dr Sumathy criticised India’s medical education policy. Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s statement urging state governments to allot land for medical infrastructure, she said, “it is not the question of just allotting land. It is the question of allowing opportunities for students from marginal and weaker sections to enter medical colleges. That is why Tamil Nadu strictly resists NEET.”

TMC’s Sudip Bandhopadhyay said Modi had assured West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that the Centre has decided to send these students back to Hungary, mainly to Budapest”.

Responding to concerns on increase in oil prices due to the Ukraine crisis, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said India’s percentage increase is merely one-tenth of what it is elsewhere. “We have raised the price of petrol by Rs 9 over 12 or 13 days, whereas the international price has shot up. I have some figures, which show a comparison in prices of gasoline between April 2021 and March 2022. In USA, during that period the increase in prices of gasoline in terms of percentage is 51. In Canada, the increase is 52%; in Germany and the UK, it is 55%; in France, it is 50%; in Spain 58%, in Sri Lanka 55%. In India, it is just 5%,” he said.