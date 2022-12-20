In Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits out at Centre over rising fodder prices

Highlighting the rise in fodder inflation, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday attacked the Centre and said that animal feed prices are rising during the rule of a government that does politics by keeping the cow in front.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said that fodder prices have risen by 27 per cent.

“Jo sarkaar gaay ko saamne rakhkar siyaasat karatee hai us sarkaar ke zamaane mein dekhiye aaj pashu aahaar ke is tareeke se daamon mein ijaapha ho raha hai. (See, in the era of the government which does politics by keeping the cow in front, today the prices of animal feed are increasing in this way),” Chowdhury said, citing fodder and feed inflation figures.

Chowdhury raised the issue days after The Indian Express reported the annual rate of fodder inflation based on the all-India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rose further to 27.66 per cent in November this year.

On December 14, 2022, the WPI data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that the index value for fodder was recorded at 225.7 in November this year, registering an increase of 27.66 per cent over the same month last year (176.8).

The fodder inflation stood at 27.31 per cent in October this year and 0.68 per cent in November last year.

Not only fodder, feed prices also showed upward trends. The inflation for ‘Manufacture of prepared animal feeds’, a subgroup in the WPI, rose to 7.76 per cent in November this year, which was 3.38 per cent in October this year and 14.86 per cent last year.

The ‘Manufacture of prepared animal feeds’ subgroup includes five items—Gola & similar Cattle Feed; Rice Bran Extract; Soya preparations excluding oil; Cotton seed oil cake; and Mustard oil cake—and has a weight of 0.35630 in the WPI. In this sub-group, the maximum inflation (36.28 per cent) was recorded by ‘Rice Bran Extract’ and it was followed by ‘Gola & similar cattle feed’ (11.59 per cent) and ‘Cotton seed oil cake’ (6.47 per cent). Two other items, however, recorded negative inflation—Soya preparations excluding oil (-9.96 per cent) and mustard oil cake (-25.09).

The level of fodder inflation in November 2022 was the highest since June 2013, when it hit an all-time high of 29.70 per cent.

The upward trends in fodder and feed inflation are in contrast to softening of the overall WPI inflation in recent months. The overall WPI inflation has seen a downward trend in recent months, falling to 5.85 per cent in November – the lowest in the last 21 months – while fodder inflation has been rising since December 2021, hovering over 20 per cent during the last 10 months.

In October this year, The Indian Express had reported that fodder inflation had soared to a nine-year high – 25.54 per cent in August, causing hardship to rural households. The issue of fodder prices has also resonated in the Parliament.