In letters to CM, Jyotiraditya Scindia demands more powers for panchayats

Congress general secretary and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written two letters to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, demanding devolution of power to district panchayats and a Sainik school at Bhind — one of the main spots from where thousands of youngsters aspire to join the armed forces.

Advertising

The letter seeking a Sainik school was also addressed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Congress leader said many presidents and members of district and block panchayats requested him to ensure that the powers to transfer panchayat officials should be handed over to district and block panchayats.

The letter also requested the CM to allocate budget at district panchayat level and restore powers enjoyed by district panchayat president and vice president. Contractual staff should be appointed at district and block panchayat levels, Scindia wrote.

Advertising

Earlier, former CM Digvijaya Singh had written letters to the CM and other ministers, seeking intervention in various issues.

Meanwhile, nearly 20 hoardings featuring photographs of Scindia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were on display at Bhind on Friday during the leader’s visit.