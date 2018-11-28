In letter to Rajnath on ‘threat calls’, Sakshi Maharaj asks for security upgrade

UNNAO BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh requesting an upgradation of his security to ‘Z-category’ citing “threat calls” made to him over the last five days. Sakshi is an accused in Babri Masjid demolition case.

Advertising

“I received over a dozen threatening calls in the last five days. Callers threatened to kill me and blow up my ashram if I did not stop taking up Hindutva and Ayodhya temple issues. Since I have been a target for terrorists for a long time, I requested Rajnath Singh to upgrade my security. I presently have Y+ category security from the central government,” said Maharaj.

He further said, “I started receiving these calls on November 23. Almost daily I get 2-3 calls from different numbers. Today too I received two such calls. Some of the calls were made from the internet.” “I got a case registered in Unnao two days ago. On Tuesday, I sent a letter to Delhi police to lodge an FIR in connection with threat calls I received on November 26 and 27,” the MP said. Investigating officer of the Unnao case, sub-inspector Shyam Pal, said, “As per the complaint, the caller identified himself as Ali Akhlauni and claimed to be a member of the D-Company.”