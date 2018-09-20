Imran Khan writes to PM Modi: Only way forward is ‘constructive engagement’, resolving Kashmir dispute

Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Imran Khan has suggested a bilateral meeting between Pakistani foreign minister and Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 20, 2018 1:56:59 pm
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday, Pakistan PM Imran Khan has said the only way forward for the two countries is through “constructive engagement”. He added the countries owe it to the people to find a peaceful solution to outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. PM Modi had written to Khan on August 18 after he was sworn in as Prime Minister.

“Pakistan and India have an undeniably challenging relationship. We, however, owe it to our people, especially the future generations, to peacefully resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, to bridge differences and achieve a mutually beneficial outcome,” his letter, dated September 14, reads, according to news agency PTI.

Khan has also suggested a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York. “Building on the mutual desire for peace between our two countries, I wish to propose a meeting between Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, before the informal meeting of the SAARC foreign ministers at the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York,” Khan wrote.

The Pakistan government, meanwhile, confirmed that its Prime Minister has responded to PM Modi. Foreign Affairs spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, in a tweet, said that Khan was awaiting a formal response from India.

