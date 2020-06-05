scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 04, 2020
COVID19

In letter to PM Modi, Emmanuel Macron offers to help those hit by Amphan

In the spirit of the phone call held by the two leaders on March 31 to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, sources said France and India have enhanced their training and research cooperation.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2020 1:51:32 am
French President Emmanuel Macron with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters/File)

In the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan in India, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and offered to extend any support that India might consider necessary to come to the aid of those directly affected.

In the spirit of the phone call held by the two leaders on March 31 to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, sources said France and India have enhanced their training and research cooperation.

The French Development Agency has finished finalising a concessional loan of 200 million euros, which will bolster the World Bank in providing additional social protection to the most vulnerable in India, sources said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 04: Latest News

Advertisement