In letter to PM Modi, Emmanuel Macron offers to help those hit by Amphan

In the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan in India, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and offered to extend any support that India might consider necessary to come to the aid of those directly affected.

In the spirit of the phone call held by the two leaders on March 31 to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, sources said France and India have enhanced their training and research cooperation.

The French Development Agency has finished finalising a concessional loan of 200 million euros, which will bolster the World Bank in providing additional social protection to the most vulnerable in India, sources said.

