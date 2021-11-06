In letter to PM Modi, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel seeks more vaccine, syringe supply

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over an alleged shortage of coronavirus vaccines and syringes that are crucial to facilitate inoculations in the state.

The CM alleged that according to the Centre’s own data, there were around 38,82,646 people eligible for the second dose of the vaccine in the state. The state has about 31,93,735 doses, he wrote in a letter dated November 3 to PM Modi.

“It is clear from the presentation of the Union Health Secretary in the video conference that there is an acute shortage of vaccine doses in Chhattisgarh. In the presentation of the Union Health Secretary, it was told that in Chhattisgarh 38,82646 persons have second dose due, whereas at present only 31,93,735 doses are available in the state,” he said in the letter sent shortly after the Prime Minister held a review meeting with state leaders on Covid-19 vaccinations.

PM Modi, in the review meeting held on Wednesday, appealed states where vaccination levels appeared to be slowing down to step up the drive and carry out a door-to-door inoculation campaign.

Baghel also brought up the alleged shortage of syringes, saying: “Currently only 19,76,722 syringes are available against 31,93,735 doses, due to which vaccination is also getting affected,” he said.

He further raised concerns over vaccination figures documented in the central government’s database. According to Baghel, at least 80 per cent of Chhattisgarh’s population has received one dose of the vaccine, and 37 per cent has received both the doses.

State data until November 4 says 1,61,22,931 people have received the first dose, and 75,08,783 the second dose.

According to the Centre’s CoWin dashboard, as of Friday, 1,49,21,509 people have been administered the first dose, and 74,83,126 the second shot.

Citing that Chhattisgarh managed to vaccinate over 4 lakh people on September 20, Baghel in his letter demanded that the state be provided 1 crore vaccine dozes and enough syringes to cover over 7 lakh people in a single day and to achieve 100% vaccination status.