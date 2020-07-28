In fresh letter to Javadekar, Ramesh explains his objections to draft EIA

Congress leader and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh on Monday wrote to Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, explaining his objections to the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Congress leader and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh on Monday wrote to Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, explaining his objections to the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Congress leader and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh on Monday wrote to Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, explaining his objections to the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

This is the latest in the exchange of letters between the former and the incumbent environment ministers on the draft EIA. The Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change has called for suggestions and objections to the draft by August 10, after which it is to be notified.

Ramesh first wrote to Javadekar on July 25, “strongly objecting’’ to the draft. He had said the draft reflects “a mindset that sees environmental regulation as unnecessary regulatory burden and not as an essential obligation to be met for the health and welfare of our people and for ensuring development that is sustainable’’. In his response, Javadekar wrote, “All your suggestions are unfounded and based on misinterpretation. I will reply to you in detail. The government will finalise after considering various suggestions. Government decisions are always open for scrutiny by Parliament and Standing Committees.’’

Ramesh is the chairman of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

In his four-page letter Monday, Ramesh stated, “You accuse me of misinterpreting the Provisions of the Notification. Please allow me to respond in some detail correlating my stated objections with the specific provisions contained in the notification.’’

One of the objections Ramesh has raised is that it allows for post facto approvals which, he said, go against the principle of assessment and public participation prior to environmental clearance and “has provisions which will routinely legitimize illegality”.

He has also objected to the reduction of public participation “in all steps of the environmental clearance process by lessening the notice period for public hearings’’, and doing away with them altogether for large category projects.

The draft also increases validity of environmental clearances allowing projects to “secure’’ land for long durations even when they are not constructed. “This promotes land grab, not development,’’ Ramesh has said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd