In letter to Haryana CM Khattar, Ashok Khemka seeks High Court order’s compliance

THREE MONTHS after the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s adverse remarks made in the Performance Appraisal Report (2016-2017) of IAS officer Ashok Khemka, the latter has written to the CM seeking compliance with the order at the earliest.

Advertising

The officer had sought to expunge the adverse remarks made by Khattar in his annual performance appraisal report (PAR) of the year 2016-2017 and restoration of the overall grade of 9.92 as was given by the Reviewing Authority.

On March 18, the division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Kuldip Singh had said, “The remarks of the Accepting Officer and the grading of 9.00 given by the Accepting Authority are hereby set aside and the opinion given by the Reviewing Authority is restored. The grading of 9.92 given by the Reviewing Authority is also restored and will prevail upon the grading given by the Reporting Authority.”

The next day, Khemka had written to Chief Secretary DS Dhesi, seeking immediate compliance of the court’s order, but the same was not done.

Advertising

On June 13, Khemka wrote to Khattar saying: “As chief minister of the state, you are the commander-in-chief of the executive. It is your political and moral duty to ensure that the state fulfils the mandates cast upon it by the courts. Laxity, especially towards court orders, sends an implicit message that the high and mighty consider themselves above the rule of law. Moreover, because the order impugns your actions (as the Accepting Authority) and quashes them as illegal, it is your legal and moral duty to ensure that compliance of the order is met at the earliest.”

It further said: “That you being head of the Executive as well as being directly impugned in the order; the lull of inaction is, at best, ineffectiveness in administration — res ipsa loquitor. Or at worst, reflective of a bias to frustrate court orders that rectify the conduct of those high in political positions — tabula in naufragio.”

Chief Secretary D S Dhesi however told The Indian Express that the state government has challenged the high court’s orders in the Supreme Court.

“We have filed an SLP,” he added.