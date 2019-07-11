In-laws threatening family since wedding, says father of slain Gujarat Dalit man

The family of Haresh Solanki, a 25-year-old Dalit, who was killed by his wife Urmila’s relatives on Monday, said on Wednesday that they were constantly threatened by her family, since the couple married about six months ago.

Advertising

Haresh was hacked to death by Urmila’s father Dashrathsinh Zala and seven other relatives in front of the staff of the 181 Abhayam Women helpline, outside her house.

On Wednesday, police arrested one of the eight accused named in the FIR, even as activists blamed the authorities for allegedly having given them the leeway to escape. The eight accused belong to seven Zala families related to each other and living in Varmor village.

READ | In Gujarat, Dalit man hacked to death by upper caste in-laws as officials watched

Advertising

“Haresh had eloped with Urmila and initially, they had gone to Delhi to spend two months over there. I received threats from Urmila’s father, brother and uncle demanding that we send the girl back,” Haresh’s father, Yashwant, told The Indian Express. Haresh was employed as a driver in a private company. He met Urmila in Kadi town of Mehsana almost a year ago where she was pursuing her graduation at a college which Haresh used to frequent as part of his job.

Two months after their wedding, the couple returned from Delhi and began living with Haresh’s family in Gandhidham. “Two months ago, seven persons from her family arrived at our house and forcibly took her away,” Yashwant said. “But Haresh kept persuading us to talk to her parents and bring her back,” he said.

“I was earlier posted as a security guard in Gandhidham but I lost that job. Haresh was supporting the family single-handedly,” he said. Their family is originally from Unjha in Mehsana. Haresh was cremated in Unjha on Tuesday.

PD Manvar, Deputy superintendent of police, SC/ST Cell, Ahmedabad rural said, “We have arrested one person named Harish Chandrasinh Zala, who was one of the eight accused. Efforts are on to trace the remaining accused.”

Kirit Rathod, a Dalit activist based in Ahmedabad said, “After Haresh was attacked, the lady police constable present at the spot called (police control room number) 100, and according to the FIR, police reached the spot in the next 15 minutes. Then how is it possible for all eight accused to flee within this time period? Everybody has vanished into thin air. The police provided enough leeway to the accused to avoid arrest,” he alleged. On Monday afternoon, Solanki had sought the help of the 181 helpline team to negotiate with Urmila’s family.