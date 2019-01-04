In Kerala village, a mason’s helper by day moonlights as translator

For residents of Muzhappilangad village in Kannur district, Muhammed Shafi alias Shafi Cherumavilayi is a mason’s helper. Every morning, he rides to construction sites to carry bricks and cement mortar. But in the world of letters, this school dropout is an unsung translator.

Credited with having translated 11 novels, four story collections and essays from Tamil to Malayalam in the last 10 years, the 56-year-old has charted an unusual trajectory in life. Publishers often knock at the door of his three-roomed house, situated on four cents of land in Muzhappilangad, seeking Shafi’s Malayalam rendition for Tamil literary works.

Born at Cherumavilayi village in Kannur, Shafi’s father Moitheenkutty was a fish trader. An avid reader from his school days, Shafi used to contribute short stories for the children’s pages of Malayalam publications. But education came to a halt when he failed class 10.

He says, “In my poor family there was none to motivate me. Among the five children, two hadn’t even gone to school. The other two studied up to fourth standard. I managed to reach tenth class.”

At the age of 16, Shafi boarded a train to Pune where he worked at a shop for two years. Then he returned home. After two years, he moved to Bengaluru to work at a tea stall, owned by a distant relative.

Shafi recalls, “Tamil workers use to turn up for tea and snacks. I slowly learned a bit of Tamil.”

Later, Shafi started reading Tamil publications brought to the stall by workers. “At night, I would read them, especially ones on films. I developed an interest in translating a Tamil story, which was originally from Russian, to Malayalam. The translated story was dispatched to CPI’s Malayalam daily Janayugam, which published it in 1985. That gave me confidence.”

With the life in Bengaluru not remunerative, Shafi flew to the Gulf where he was employed as a construction worker for three years from 1994. After returning, Shafi again went to Bengaluru, this time working at a textile shop. For 10 years, he remained in Bengaluru, mastering Tamil.

The turning point came in 2008, when Shafi read an article about Tamil writer Thoppil Mohammed Meeran. “I wrote to him expressing my interest in translating his stories to Malayalam. Meeran agreed and allowed me to translate a collection of stories titled Ananthasainam Colony…. As the translation worked well, I got more queries from authors and publishers,” says Shafi.

In 2011, Shafi attended a translation workshop organised by Kendra Sahitya Akademi at Trichy as a representative of Malayalam translators. An organisers indicated to Shafi a few Tamil works left to be translated to Malayalam. Shafi signed an agreement for translating Sa Kandasamy’s novel Visaranai Commission. Later, the Sahitya Akademy gave him more assignments.

Shafi says he does not see translation as a source of income. Sometimes, publishers give Rs 10 per page. “That will not help me run a family. My daily toil at the construction site is my bread.”