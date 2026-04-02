In Kerala, Rajnath slams LDF, UDF: ‘Friend of corruption’

Mounting a strident attack on Kerala’s ruling LDF and the Congress-led Opposition UDF, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh alleged that both the Fronts are similar in character, together destroying the state’s economy and have become synonymous with corruption.

“It’s so unfortunate that the people in Kerala vote to expel one of them every five years, but the other one comes to power… while LDF stands for Loot, Divisive, Failure, the UDF means Untrustworthy, Dishonesty, Fraud… the Front in both stands for a friend of corruption,” Singh said, addressing an election rally in Paravur in Ernakulam district.