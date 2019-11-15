In Kerala, Left govt waits for Supreme Court verdict details on Sabarimala

With the Supreme Court on Thursday deciding against a stay on its 2018 verdict allowing women of menstruating age to enter Sabarimala temple, the BJP and Hindu organisations in Kerala, who oppose entry of all women at the hill shrine, are gearing up for another round of showdown in the pilgrim season that begins on Saturday.

The Congress’s state unit welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to refer the matter to a larger bench and said the government should not try to take women activists to the temple.

Having decided to follow the apex court’s order and actively back young women to undertake the trek to the shrine last year, the CPI(M), which leads Kerala’s LDF government, was on Thursday non-committal about its course of action even as women began registering themselves for ‘darshan’ (visit) at Sabarimala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had last year taken an uncompromising stand favouring entry of women of all ages to the temple, said, “We have to understand details of the verdict. Whatever be the verdict, the government will go by it. The court has not stayed its earlier verdict. The government will examine the consequences of the verdict and seek legal opinion before deciding the next course of action.”

Hindu organisations under the banner of Sabarimala Action Council have, meanwhile, decided to resume last year’s action plan to prevent attempts by women to trek to the shrine. Squads, under the garb of pilgrims, are being deployed on the temple premises and the route leading to the shrine to prevent them.

BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan said the state should not try to take women activists to the temple on the ground that the SC did not stay its 2018 verdict. “If the government tries to take women to the temple, it would be opposed,” he said.

Demanding return to status quo as existed before last year’s verdict, former BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said women should be prevented from going to Sabarimala. “The government should not facilitate their entry,” he said.

State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran said, “The court verdict has vindicated the Congress’s stand. The party is with the faithful. The government should desist from adopting provocative steps.” The Congress had last year opposed the government’s decision to let young women visit Sabarimala.

The erstwhile royal family of Pandalam, which has a stake in rituals at the temple, said the SC ruling reflects sentiments of devotees of Ayyappa, the deity at Sabarimala. “The court has decided to re-examine its earlier verdict. It indicates that the court could be under the impression that its earlier verdict may have gone wrong,’’ the family’s representative, Sasikumar Varma, said.