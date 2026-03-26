In Kerala, Kharge, Rahul allege secret deal between CPIM, BJP

The Congress party stepped up the Assembly election campaign in Kerala on Wednesday with its president Mallikarjun Kharge attending a UDF rally in Kozhikode, which Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressed virtually. In their speeches, Kharge and Rahul alleged that there was a secret understanding between the CPIM and the BJP.

Both Congress and CPI(M) are partners of INDI alliance elsewhere in the country, but rivals in Kerala.

Kharge said: “People say there is a secret understanding between CPIM and BJP, and it has been named Communist Janata Party. BJP is fielding weak candidates to the LDF. They are not trying to win, but trying to help the LDF win. Every vote to BJP is a vote to LDF, which claims to be secular, but it is helping the BJP which is against the minorities,’’ said Kharge.