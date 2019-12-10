In Kerala, Janata Dal factions prepare to merge

Both parties are intent on completing the merger before the state goes for local body polls early next year to maximise gains and improve its footprint in the state. Both parties are intent on completing the merger before the state goes for local body polls early next year to maximise gains and improve its footprint in the state.

The ground is being prepared in Kerala for the merger of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and the Janata Dal (Secular) into a single entity after leaders of both parties held preliminary talks. Both parties are currently a part of the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

CK Nanu, state president of the JD(S), told reporters after a state-level meeting that leaders of both parties are favourable to the merger. The LJD leadership is also preparing to discuss the issue at the state executive meeting in Kochi this month.

“In the wake of the issues arising in the country, the Janata Dal would be able to respond better to the complaints of the people if it functions as a single entity. For several years now, both parties have functioned separately,” Nanu told reporters.

While the JD(S) has three MLAs in the Assembly, the LJD only has a Rajya Sabha MP in its state chief Veerendra Kumar MP. The JD(S) has one minister in the state cabinet.

Both parties are intent on completing the merger before the state goes for local body polls early next year to maximise gains and improve its footprint in the state.

The LJD came into being under the helm of Sharad Yadav after the latter split with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. Kumar ended his alliance with the RJD and the Congress in Bihar to return to the fold of the NDA. In Kerala too, JD(U) leaders under MP Veerendra Kumar were miffed with Kumar’s decision and decided to follow Yadav into the LJD. Last year, the party was inducted into the CPM-led LDF. In the past, it has been an ally of the Congress-led UDF as well.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd