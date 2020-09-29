In Kerala, Home care for even those with minor symptoms

Kerala on Monday reported 4,538 new Covid-19 cases, taking active cases to 57,882. (AP)

The Kerala government on Monday decided to allow home care for symptomatic patients, too. So far, the state allowed home isolation, under the Health Department’s guidance, for only asymptomatic patients.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the spread of the virus has assumed serious proportions. He said home care would be recommended for asymptomatic patients as well as patients with minor symptoms. “Guidelines have been prepared as per WHO norms. Home care would be for asymptomatic patients, those with minor symptoms, and patients whose symptoms have subsided…’’ he said.

He also said the annual Sabarimala festival, scheduled to begin on November 15, would be conducted by restricting the number of pilgrims as per Covid-19 norms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.